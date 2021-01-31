Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Decreases By 51.6%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $200.56. 22,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,821. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 100.28, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.79 and a 200-day moving average of $186.79. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $208.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth about $245,465,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

