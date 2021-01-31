Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Expands By 291.8%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a growth of 291.8% from the December 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DBCCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,000. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands; and cannabis pre-rolls under the Blendcraft by Qwest brand. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

