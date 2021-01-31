Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Declines By 65.4%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.10% of Deswell Industries worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSWL opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Deswell Industries has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

