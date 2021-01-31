Short Interest in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Increases By 113.8%

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the December 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DSL traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 353,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,659. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 439,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 207,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 84.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 149,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 68,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

