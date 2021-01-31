Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Expands By 94.8%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,210,000 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the December 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 636,687 shares in the last quarter. 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.11. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

