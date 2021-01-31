Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Rises By 349.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, a growth of 349.4% from the December 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

NASDAQ QCLN traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $79.87. 971,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.