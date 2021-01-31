Short Interest in FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) Decreases By 54.8%

FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 379,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,261,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FUTL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 120,800,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,988,563. FutureLand has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get FutureLand alerts:

About FutureLand

FutureLand, Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureLand Properties, operates as an agricultural land lease company. It serves the industrial hemp, legal medical marijuana, and recreational cannabis markets. The company is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for FutureLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.