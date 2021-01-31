Short Interest in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Declines By 56.1%

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the December 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Genfit at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ GNFT opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. Genfit has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

