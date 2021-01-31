Short Interest in Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) Decreases By 66.7%

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Shares of GMALF stock remained flat at $$0.64 on Friday. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

Genting Malaysia Berhad operates in the leisure and hospitality business covering theme parks, gaming, hotels, seaside resorts, and entertainment in Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Egypt, the United States, and the Bahamas. It operates through Leisure & Hospitality, and Properties segments. The Leisure & Hospitality segment comprises integrated resort activities, which include gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, and retail and entertainment attractions, as well as tours and travel related, and other supporting services.

