Short Interest in Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Declines By 74.2%

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the December 31st total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GDLNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. Greenland Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.30.

Get Greenland Minerals alerts:

About Greenland Minerals

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and commercialization of mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.