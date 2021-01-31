Short Interest in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Expands By 355.6%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 355.6% from the December 31st total of 893,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NSPR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,137,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,561,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.41. InspireMD has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.29.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on InspireMD in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

