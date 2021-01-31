Short Interest in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Increases By 355.6%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 355.6% from the December 31st total of 893,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSPR. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on InspireMD in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NSPR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,137,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,561,965. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 110.91% and a negative net margin of 276.89%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

