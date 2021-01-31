Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Declines By 69.3%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the December 31st total of 203,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $72.34 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $75.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $69.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 144,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,489,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period.

