Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Decreases By 55.0%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JRSH. Aegis began coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 170,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,857. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

