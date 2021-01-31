Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Declines By 56.8%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JSDA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 144,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $24.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 25.95% and a negative return on equity of 50.12%.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.