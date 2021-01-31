Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Declines By 53.7%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 62,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

