Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Drops By 45.7%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 325,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke KPN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

