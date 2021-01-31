Short Interest in Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Declines By 50.0%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGSXY remained flat at $$4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. Light has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

Get Light alerts:

Light Company Profile

Light SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. It generates power through hydro, solar, and wind power plants. As of December 31, 2019, the company had generation projects with a total installed capacity of 855 MW. It operates in 31 cities of the state of Rio de Janeiro covering a population of approximately 11 million customers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.