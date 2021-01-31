Short Interest in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expands By 124.4%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,300 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the December 31st total of 178,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LMNL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 850,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,865. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $134.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liminal BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMNL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.