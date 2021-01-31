Short Interest in MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Declines By 48.4%

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,342,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSMY traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 2,434,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,964,053. MC Endeavors has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

MC Endeavors Company Profile

MC Endeavors, Inc develops single core platform to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company is based in Dana Point, California.

