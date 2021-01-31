Short Interest in Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Decreases By 64.1%

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec cut Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.25.

MBNKF stock remained flat at $$1.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $141.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

