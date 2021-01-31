Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Drops By 76.5%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MTSFY traded up $3.79 on Friday, hitting $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $84.63.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

