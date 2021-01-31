Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Rises By 462.3%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 462.3% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS MSADY opened at $14.45 on Friday. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $17.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

