Short Interest in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Expands By 154.4%

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 154.4% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NKG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. 16,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,399. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKG. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.