Short Interest in Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Declines By 55.6%

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OGFGY remained flat at $$3.69 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

Get Origin Energy alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Origin Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates in Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.