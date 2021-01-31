Short Interest in Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Decreases By 61.1%

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKKFF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 503,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,828. Peak Fintech Group has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Peak Fintech Group Company Profile

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides logistic, procurement, and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

