Short Interest in PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) Expands By 200.0%

PhaseRx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZRXQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PZRXQ remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,190. PhaseRx has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Get PhaseRx alerts:

PhaseRx Company Profile

PhaseRx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a portfolio of products for the treatment of inherited enzyme deficiencies in the liver using intracellular enzyme replacement therapy. The company develops its products based on its proprietary Hybrid mRNA technology platform, which allows the synthesis of missing enzyme inside the cell.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.