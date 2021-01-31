Short Interest in Productivity Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRAC) Drops By 40.0%

Productivity Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRAC opened at $0.26 on Friday. Productivity Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11.

About Productivity Technologies

Productivity Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automated industrial systems, industrial machinery and equipment, and custom electrical control panels. The company offers quick die change, press automation, flexible transfer, and stacking/destacking equipment used to automate automotive and other metal stamping operations.

