Short Interest in RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Declines By 72.7%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 3,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,642. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSNAY. Investec downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RSA Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

