Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Expands By 179.3%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 179.3% from the December 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Sika stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. 65,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,670. Sika has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Baader Bank raised shares of Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

