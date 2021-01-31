Short Interest in Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Increases By 171.8%

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 171.8% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HSBC downgraded Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stagecoach Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Shares of SAGKF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

