Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rises By 72.5%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VWDRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Danske downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

VWDRY stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.90. 151,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average is $59.72.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.