Short Interest in Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Increases By 217.7%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,100 shares, an increase of 217.7% from the December 31st total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

VITFF traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.32. 64,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,960. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, operation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.