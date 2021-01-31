SIBCoin Price Tops $0.0259 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $490,237.96 and $5,222.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,719.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.05 or 0.03979455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00390810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.70 or 0.01212431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.59 or 0.00533604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00415421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003981 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00259600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00022589 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,952,105 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

