Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the December 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SIEGY opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIEGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

