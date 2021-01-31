Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Silgan in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Silgan stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. Silgan has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 7.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth $266,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 781,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth $849,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

