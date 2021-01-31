Simon Quick Advisors LLC Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $181.74 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.98 and a 200-day moving average of $172.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

