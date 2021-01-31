Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Lisa Lavange Sells 500 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $39,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 155.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Taglich Brothers raised Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,902,000 after buying an additional 124,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1,623.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

