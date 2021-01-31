SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stake Reduced by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker reduced its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $157.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.05. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $179.04. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Barclays boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

