Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Trading 5.5% Higher

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s stock price traded up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.26. 1,088,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 333% from the average session volume of 251,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

