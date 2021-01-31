Skyline Champion (SKY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SKY stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $36.66.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

