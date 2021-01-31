Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.40 million.Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $188.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.58.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.24.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

