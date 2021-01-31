SmartCredit Token Price Up 16.2% Over Last Week (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. SmartCredit Token has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCredit Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00009102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00132822 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00272733 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00038888 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Token Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,106,625 tokens. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io.

Buying and Selling SmartCredit Token

