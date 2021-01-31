SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the December 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

SMCAY stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $30.64. 47,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,503. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.99. SMC has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 7.92.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SMC had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 20.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SMC will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

