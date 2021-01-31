SmileyCoin Trading Up 62.8% This Week (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 62.8% higher against the dollar. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $928,684.34 and approximately $326.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

