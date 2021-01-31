Smith Salley & Associates Buys 2,609 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.78.

PNC opened at $143.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average is $124.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

