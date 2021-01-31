Smith Salley & Associates Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after buying an additional 1,360,098 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after buying an additional 446,861 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,046,000 after buying an additional 141,037 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,926,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,594,000 after buying an additional 405,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

