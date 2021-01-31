Smith Salley & Associates Reduces Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 770.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC opened at $15.60 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

