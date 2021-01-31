Smith Salley & Associates Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $72.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

