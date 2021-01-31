Smith Salley & Associates Sells 190 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in CME Group were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $265,346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in CME Group by 1,556.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after acquiring an additional 638,009 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,780,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in CME Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,939,000 after acquiring an additional 378,433 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,455,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

CME opened at $181.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.98 and a 200 day moving average of $172.43. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

